Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is using his HDMH Foundation to help with coronavirus response

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is stepping up in a big way following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Long Island-native is using his foundation, HDMH (Height Doesn't Measure Heart), to provide support for two New York food banks; the Food Bank for New York City and Long Island Cares.

"Any way I can give back,” Stroman told Newsday during a telephone interview. "Obviously, this opportunity is something that arose from a pandemic that nobody expected. So any way that I can help and give back, especially at a time like this, is always something that I’m looking to do."

In addition to spreading awareness, according to Newsday, HDMH announced that it will be donating 50 percent of its apparel sales to these two food banks. HDMH's website also includes links to both the Food Bank for New York City and Long Island Cares, so people can donate.

The coronavirus is having a massive impact on countless lives. As shown on the HDMH website, millions of New Yorkers rely on these food banks every year, and that number is expected to rise because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

These are unprecedented times we are currently living in, and its great to see people like Stroman using their platform to help those in need.

Tremendous job by Marcus Stroman.