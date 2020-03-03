Mets pitcher Steven Matz responds to reported Yankees trade rumors

With the New York Yankees having a need for a starting pitcher after Luis Severino had Tommy John Surgery, The New York Post's Mike Puma reported that the Yankees have interest in potentially trading for New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz.

Of course, this doesn't mean the Mets have interest in moving Matz, but the two teams have at least had some discussions according to Puma. Matz was then asked about these trade rumors.

"Of course, being from New York, all my friends are either Yankees or Mets fans," Matz told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo."That was the only thing. I understand the rumor mills, and unless I hear it myself, I’m not going to acknowledge it."

Matz is currently competing with Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha for one of the Mets' last two spots in the starting rotation.

Matz continued and said "as the offseason goes along, those thoughts cross your head. But like I said, I think Brodie [Van Wagenen] is a pretty good communicator with that stuff. Whatever transpires, I think he would come to me and tell me."

So, Matz does not seem too concerned about a potential trade at this point. For now, his focus is on solidifying a spot in the Mets' starting rotation.

When Matz first entered the league in 2015, the hope was that he would be a number two or three starter. Unfortunately, injuries limited Matz early on in his MLB career, and as a result he has pitched in the backend of the Mets' starting rotation over the last few seasons.

What's encouraging for the Long Island native is that he has started 30 games in each of the last two seasons, and overall his performance has been solid. Showing he can remain healthy and pitch every fifth day was important for Matz. Now, we'll see if he can step up for this Mets rotation and be a secret weapon as the fourth or fifth starter.

At this point, the Mets trading Steven Matz to the Yankees seems unlikely.