Mets Place Catcher James McCann On IL With Back Spasms

Starting catcher James McCann became the latest Met to be placed on the injured list with lower back spasms.

McCann was scratched from the Mets' lineup on Tuesday, and proceeded to miss the next three games, before the team opted to place him on the IL, retroactive to August 17, prior to Friday night's contest with the Dodgers.

Although manager Luis Rojas told reporters earlier this evening that they were still optimistic that McCann could avoid a trip to the IL, as he was "getting better and better" each day, this proved not to be the case.

The plan was for McCann to go through a series of motion tests to see if he could swing a bat as a pinch-hitter tonight, but it is safe to assume that this didn't go well.

Prior to his injury, McCann was in a horrid slump at the plate, going 4 for his last 23 (.174/.208/.174), and 9 for his last 50 overall (.180/.212/.260).

But despite his anemic bat, McCann's injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Mets, as they placed backup catcher Tomas Nido on the IL with a thumb injury on Monday. And one day later, it was discovered that McCann was dealing with back spasms.

The Mets signed McCann to a four-year, $40 million deal in the offseason, and his first campaign with the team has been a disappointing one. In 99 games, the 31-year-old has nine homers, 35 RBIs and a slash line of .240/.303/.357 with a mere .660 OPS. Not what the Mets were expecting when they signed the 2019 All-Star.

In McCann's absence, Patrick Mazeika will likely continue to get the bulk of the playing time, with Chance Sisco backing him up.

Right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has been recalled to replace McCann on the roster.

The Mets also placed right-handed pitcher Jake Reed on the IL with right forearm inflammation, and called up Yennsy Diaz.