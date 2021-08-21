August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Place Catcher James McCann On IL With Back Spasms

Although manager Luis Rojas was optimistic that his starting catcher James McCann would be back soon, the Mets ultimately made the move to place him on the IL on Friday night with lower back spasms.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Starting catcher James McCann became the latest Met to be placed on the injured list with lower back spasms.

McCann was scratched from the Mets' lineup on Tuesday, and proceeded to miss the next three games, before the team opted to place him on the IL, retroactive to August 17, prior to Friday night's contest with the Dodgers.

Although manager Luis Rojas told reporters earlier this evening that they were still optimistic that McCann could avoid a trip to the IL, as he was "getting better and better" each day, this proved not to be the case. 

The plan was for McCann to go through a series of motion tests to see if he could swing a bat as a pinch-hitter tonight, but it is safe to assume that this didn't go well.

Prior to his injury, McCann was in a horrid slump at the plate, going 4 for his last 23 (.174/.208/.174), and 9 for his last 50 overall (.180/.212/.260).

But despite his anemic bat, McCann's injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Mets, as they placed backup catcher Tomas Nido on the IL with a thumb injury on Monday. And one day later, it was discovered that McCann was dealing with back spasms.

The Mets signed McCann to a four-year, $40 million deal in the offseason, and his first campaign with the team has been a disappointing one. In 99 games, the 31-year-old has nine homers, 35 RBIs and a slash line of .240/.303/.357 with a mere .660 OPS. Not what the Mets were expecting when they signed the 2019 All-Star.

In McCann's absence, Patrick Mazeika will likely continue to get the bulk of the playing time, with Chance Sisco backing him up.

Right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has been recalled to replace McCann on the roster.

The Mets also placed right-handed pitcher Jake Reed on the IL with right forearm inflammation, and called up Yennsy Diaz.

Mets catcher James McCann landed on the IL on August 20 with back spasms.
News

Mets Place Catcher James McCann On IL With Back Spasms

Mets' Dom Smith makes a sliding catch in left field against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

Mets' Dom Smith Dealing With 'Nagging' Wrist Issue

Mets claimed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers from the Reds, and transferred ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL.
News

Mets Bring In Bullpen Help; Jacob DeGrom Shifted To 60-Day IL

Mets are showing interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
News

Report: Mets Discussed Blockbuster Trade With Cubs At Deadline

Mets' Taijuan Walker was unable to have the same success in his latest start against the Dodgers.
News

Mets' Taijuan Walker Unable To Repeat His Dominance Against Dodgers

Mets' Jonathan Villar fields a throw from catcher Patrick Mazeika in an attempt to catch Trea Turner stealing.
News

Mets' Bats Silent In Series Opener Loss To Dodgers; Fall Season-Worst 5 Games Back in NL East

Mets' Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez could rejoin the team this weekend.
News

Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez Could Rejoin Mets By This Weekend

Mets' Michael Conforto celebrates a home run against the Dodgers with teammate J.D. Davis.
News

Why The Mets Have A Prime Chance To Turn The Corner Against The Dodgers