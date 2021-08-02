Mets Place RHP Miguel Castro On Covid IL; Albert Almora Recalled

The Mets placed reliever Miguel Castro on the Covid IL, and recalled outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to take his spot.

The Mets will be down a critical bullpen arm to start their seven game road trip.

Prior to their first game of a four-game set with the Marlins in Miami on Monday, the Amazins' placed reliever Miguel Castro on the Covid IL.

It is currently unknown whether Castro tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone else who did.

On Monday afternoon, manager Luis Rojas revealed that there was a team discussion regarding health and safety protocols before their trip out to Miami, given the fact that the city is currently deemed a hot spot for Covid cases.

The Mets lost Anthony Banda to the Pirates earlier today, who claimed the left-hander off waivers. Now, they will be without an additional pitcher in the 'pen until Castro is cleared to return.

Although the Mets claimed right-hander Jake Reed from the Rays, who is on their taxi squad in Miami, they instead opted to recall outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to take Castro's spot.

Castro is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings this season. Despite going through some command issues from late-June to mid-July, Castro has been better lately with a 2.25 ERA in his last eight innings.

However, he had a rough series against the Reds over the weekend, giving up a run on Friday and walking the opposing pitcher to force in a run in yesterday's loss.