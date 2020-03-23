Amazin' Clubhouse
Marcus Stroman and Dominic Smith planning to team up for virtual celebrity beer pong tournament

Rick Laughland

The New York Mets are getting antsy and two of their players came up with a creative way to pass the time. 

Before you panic don't worry, the tournament won't happen in person and risk the spread of COVID-19. Obviously, the public at large has more important things to worry about than a beer pong tournament, but it might serve as a much-needed distraction during these trying times. 

“I’m committed already,” Stroman tweeted on Saturday. “Just FaceTimed with @justmike. @TheRealSmith2_ is the homie I’ll be playing with. We ready whenever!”

This will be an interesting experiment to see what kind of fan interest this will draw. Many leagues are promoting E-Sports and team social media accounts pushing out simulated games and highlights for fans to engage with. 

The Amazin's best case scenario to start the season is late-May at this point, so the Mets players will need to hunker down and listen to the directives handed down by New York State and the White House. 

Spring is already underway and this Thursday would have represented Opening Day at Citi Field. It's a strange feeling without baseball in the air, but Mets' players are trying to stay front and center in the minds of fans with this creative tournament. 

New York is at the epicenter of the coronavirus update and hit the hardest across the country. While baseball has been put on the backburner, the beer pong tournament will certainly bring some smiles to the faces of people who are uneasy at this time. 

   

