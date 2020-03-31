Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets players Marcus Stroman and Dominic Smith stay busy preparing for MLB season

Michael Natale

Is there a better sound in baseball than the pop of a catcher's glove after a pitcher delivers the ball to them? 

Fans got to hear that noise after New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted out a video of himself having a catch with Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, who was barefoot. The catch took place on pavement in the middle of a street. 

In the video, Smith, who actually is the Mets' emergency catcher, is using the rare lefty catcher's mitt. 

On one pitch, Smith yelled "Money!" as he caught a strike from Stroman. 

As Stroman points out in the video caption, he's working on windup variations, which he tries to use to mess up the timing of hitters. Stroman is one of the best pitchers in baseball when it comes to preparedness. 

Clearly he's using this downtime to work on some things. 

With the uncertainty surrounding when the MLB season will be able to begin because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, outside of watching old games, videos like these are really the only baseball fix fans can get right now. 

