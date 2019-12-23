Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets post Christmas Tweet video starring 'Polar Bear'  Pete Alonso

Rick Laughland

Move over Coca-Cola, there's a new sheriff in town. While the New York Mets Polar Bear isn't nearly as cute and cuddly as the one depicted in the Coke commercials, Pete Alonso's awe-inspiring power and Jacob  deGrom's intimating presence on the mound are in full force on the Mets' twitter feed. 

The Amazin's communications and graphics department put a great deal of effort into developing this video and Mets fans are hoping Brodie Van Wagenen works this hard to address the bullpen needs this offseason. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets need to say 'No' to Nolan Arenado trade with Rockies

Rick Laughland

The Rockies third baseman is on the trading block.

Seth Lugo unhappy with standing in New York Mets starting rotation heading into 2020

Justin Rimpi

Seth Lugo makes feelings known about possibly being frozen out of New York Mets starting rotation in 2020

Yoenis Cespedes says he's 'ready to go out with a bang this year and hit 52 home runs'

Rick Laughland

The Mets slugger appears ready to regain his old form.

Teams Have Reportedly Reached out to the Mets About Yoenis Céspedes’ Availability in a Trade

Michael Natale

The 34-year-old outfielder has not appeared in a game since 2018.

Yoenis Cespedes will forfeit as much as 20MM of 2020 salary after Mets restructure contract

Rick Laughland

The injured outfielder might not factor into the team's long-term plans.

Rick Porcello on Why He Decided to Sign With the Mets

Michael Natale

The veteran starting pitcher signed a one-year/$10 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Mets Reportedly are "Not Likely" to Sign Dellin Betances

Michael Natale

The free agent reliever reportedly seeks a one-year/$10 million deal.

Zack Wheeler Responds to Brodie Van Wagenen's "Value" Comments

Michael Natale

The former New York Mets starting pitcher signed a five-year/$118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York Mets officially lock up Rick Porcello

Justin Rimpi

With the signing of Rick Porcello official, how will he fit into club's starting rotation?

Joe Girardi Felt Like the Mets Were Very Interested in Hiring Him to Be Their Next Manager

Michael Natale

The former New York Yankee manager is now the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.