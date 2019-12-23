Mets post Christmas Tweet video starring 'Polar Bear'  Pete Alonso

Move over Coca-Cola, there's a new sheriff in town. While the New York Mets Polar Bear isn't nearly as cute and cuddly as the one depicted in the Coke commercials, Pete Alonso's awe-inspiring power and Jacob deGrom's intimating presence on the mound are in full force on the Mets' twitter feed.

The Amazin's communications and graphics department put a great deal of effort into developing this video and Mets fans are hoping Brodie Van Wagenen works this hard to address the bullpen needs this offseason.