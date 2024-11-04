Mets Predicted to Compete With NL East Rival For Cy Young Free Agent
Given the New York Mets' well-documented need to add starting pitchers to their rotation this offseason, they're expected to be in play for all of the league's top starters in free agency.
One of these players is former San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, who recently opted out of his player option for 2025 after signing a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants this past offseason.
The 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner overcame a slow start to the season and eventually produced a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched.
There seems little doubt that the Mets will at least make an offer to the 31-year-old Snell in free agency. However, a November 1 article from Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner suggests one of New York's biggest rivals will be among their top competitors for Snell's services.
"Snell didn't get the type of multi-year offer many expected coming off his second Cy Young Award-winning campaign, but he didn't sulk about it," Kavner wrote. "Instead, the left-hander delivered again, posting an even higher strikeout rate than he had the previous year. After signing in late March, injuries limited him in the first half. But these were his numbers in 14 starts after an IL stint: 5-0, 1.23 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 38.1 K%.
"He was the only pitcher in baseball to have a WHIP under 1.0 and strikeout rate above 33% during this span (minimum 10 starts), and he also tossed a no-hitter. Now that he's opted out, I think he'll get offered something a little closer to what we expected last winter," Kavner continued before listing the Mets and the Atlanta Braves as possible fits for Snell.
Given that the Braves are losing Max Fried to free agency, it makes sense that they'd pursue another elite left-handed arm to pair with expected 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale. Although Mets fans would surely prefer that Snell come to Queens instead.