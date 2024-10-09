Mets Predicted to Land Cy Young Winner in Offseason
The New York Mets' starting rotation is likely going to look very different next season.
In addition to Kodai Senga (hopefully) being back to full health next year, current starters Luis Severino, Jose Quintana., and Sean Manaea are all likely to enter free agency, and it's highly unlikely that all three will re-sign with the Mets.
The Mets are also expected to try and acquire another top-tier starting pitcher. While they've been linked to impending free agent Corbin Burnes and could try working a trade for White Sox stud Garrett Crochet, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is also expected to hit the open market.
And in an October 8 article, Bleacher Report's Kelly Miller predicts that the Mets will land him.
"If [Juan] Soto re-signs with the New York Yankees, the New York Mets figure to take that massive amount of money they've earmarked for Soto and repurpose it to both re-sign Pete Alonso and get one of this year's available aces," Miller wrote.
"With Luis Severino and Jose Quintana both becoming unrestricted free agents and Sean Manaea ($13.5M player option) very likely to opt for free agency, the Mets sure could use multiple starting pitchers. At this point, their 2025 rotation is Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill by default and a great big unknown at No. 5.
"That said, New York's level of 'desperation' to add an ace may well hinge on how these next few weeks go," he noted.
"If the Mets can continue this miracle run to what would be their first World Series title since 1986, maybe they don't bother with Snell. Conversely, if they get eliminated because a starter absolutely implodes in the first inning of a winner-take-all game, Steve Cohen might just hand Snell a blank check ASAP."
Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal that includes a player option for 2025 with the San Francisco Giants this past offseason. He has produced a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 dating back to the start of 2023.
Regardless of how this season concludes, adding Snell to the Mets' staff next season will surely have fans feeling good about their team's future.