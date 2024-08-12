Mets Predicted to Make Serious Run at Cross-Town Rival's Superstar
The stakes of this upcoming MLB offseason are extremely high for both New York teams.
While it remains to be seen how both the Mets and Yankees will conclude their 2024 campaign, both teams are trying to position themselves as perennial World Series contenders in the coming years.
World Series contending teams require world-class players, and there are few players more world-class than Juan Soto. He avoided arbitration with the Yankees by signing a one-year, $31 million deal in January, and is set to become a free agent this offseason.
According to an August 11 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, "It is extremely likely the present-day value of Soto's contract will exceed the $460M present-day value of the deal Shohei Ohtani signed last winter."
In his article, Miller adds, "It's really just a question of which of the two New York teams is more willing to make [Soto] the highest-paid player in baseball."
The 25-year-old's impending free agency potentially coming down to the Mets and Yankees will surely incite strife between the Big Apple's cross-town rivals. While the Yankees only acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres back in December 2023, he has quickly become a fan favorite in the Bronx.
Soto is hitting .304 with a whopping 1.018 OPS, 30 home runs, and 82 RBI heading into Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. These insane stats would make him the current favorite for AL MVP if not for his teammate Aaron Judge's even more extraordinary season.
Mets' owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns have made it clear that they're willing to spend money to secure superstars and make the Mets a true World Series contender.
While they're at risk of losing slugger Pete Alonso to free agency this offseason, signing Soto to a long-term deal would help erase that loss.