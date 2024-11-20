Mets Predicted to Re-Sign Resurgent Starter in Free Agency
The New York Mets have some big shoes to fill in their starting rotation this offseason.
This is owed to their three starting pitchers with the most innings thrown in 2024 (Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana) all entering free agency. Therefore, the Mets' front office has their work cut out for them to secure rotation pieces this winter.
However, just because those three pitchers are entering free agency doesn't guarantee they won't return to Queens. In fact, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted Luis Severino won't be going anywhere in a November 20 article.
"While it wasn't exactly a vintage year from Luis Severino, it was quite the bounce-back campaign—one that might have been worthy of the NL Comeback Player of the Year award were it not for Chris Sale being the blatantly obvious choice there," Miller wrote.
"Not only was Severino substantially better in his first season with the Mets than in his final one with the Yankees, but he was also healthy for once, logging almost as many innings as he had in the previous five seasons combined (209.1).
"Because of that injury history, a fully guaranteed even remotely long-term deal might be a stretch here," he added. "Of all the players who declined their qualifying offer, the 30-year-old is by far the most likely to get a contract with incentives dependent upon number of games played/innings pitched.
"A return to the Mets makes a lot of sense, though, as they need to add multiple starting pitchers this winter," said Miller.
"If [the Mets are] unable to lure Soto from the Yankees, they're likely going to take something of a shotgun approach to the next tier of free agents, potentially still spending almost as much as they were hoping to give to Soto.
"And while other teams might balk at Severino's injury history, the Mets know better than anyone about his medical records and what he can do on the mound," he concluded.
2024 was mutually beneficial for both Severino and New York. Both sides could do much worse than reuniting for next season and beyond.