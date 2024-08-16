Mets Predicted to Reunite With Veteran Hurler After Career-Year
The New York Mets will have to make some tough decisions when the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.
New York's payroll will get significantly more manageable once the 2024 season ends and the Mets already have been listed as a team expected to make a significant investment in the club. The Mets have been a pleasant surprise this season but are expected to be even better in 2025.
The Mets will go big fish hunting and will be in the mix for players like New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, but also will have to shore up other areas of the club. The starting rotation will be an important place to watch out for and FanSided's Michael Brakebill predicted that the Mets will reunite with veteran hurler Sean Manaea after a great first year with the club.
"The New York Mets are one team to watch this winter because of the money they have freed up," Brakebill said. "The Mets have a staggering $95 million in salary coming off the books, and you know Steve Cohen will go right back all in. That money assumes Phil Maton's $6.5 million club option is not exercised and Sean Manaea opts out of his current deal, given the season he is having.
"I can see the Mets bringing Manaea back into the fold to see in the back end of the rotation. This gives the club a solid starter they can obtain while they go after the bigger fish this winter. Expect a crazy offseason for the Mets' front office and lots of big names coming this way. Prediction: New York Mets."
Manaea is having a career-year in New York with a 3.44 ERA in 23 starts and would be a great option to bring back to town for the foreseeable future.
