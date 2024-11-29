Mets Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move
Despite the New York Mets' focus being on free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, the team is also in need of starting pitching help.
After winning 89 games this past season and making it to the NLCS for the first time since 2015, New York is looking to build off the magical year they put together.
While the Mets are setting their sights on Soto this offseason, they're also looking to bolster their rotation with starting pitchers Luis Severino, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea now free agents.
And according to this baseball insider, he believes the Mets could bring in some much-needed help for their rotation by pulling off this blockbuster signing.
During his recent live stream for Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman of The New York Post predicted the Amazins' would sign 2021 NL Cy Young winner and All-Star ace Corbin Burnes, who spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles.
"I'm going to go with David Stearns winning him for the Mets," Heyman said. "He had him in Milwaukee, I'm sure he likes him very much. He is an ace. I can see that."
Burnes was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Orioles last February and had an excellent first season in his lone year in Baltimore.
The 32-year-old went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings pitched (32 starts). Burnes was also selected to his fourth All-Star Game, where he was named as the starter for the American League.
With the Mets in need of starting pitching help and Stearns having a prior connection with Burnes during their time together in Milwaukee, this is a move that would make sense as they hope to go on another deep playoff run in 2025.