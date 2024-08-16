Mets Predicted To Sign Superstar Hurler In Possible Game-Changing Move
The New York Mets will be one of the biggest teams to watch out for when the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.
New York has been better than expected this year and could make a run for a playoff spot. While this is the case, the Mets should be even better next year. The 2024 season was viewed as a bridge year with the payroll getting significantly easier to manage heading into the 2025 campaign.
It will be a solid free-agent class and the Mets are expected to heavily spend. The Mets could make a handful of major moves and even were listed as the predicted landing spot for Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes by FanSided's Michael Brakebill.
"The most coveted free agent starter this year will be Corbin Burnes, and the two finalists will be the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets," Brakebill said. "As stated above, the Dodgers will bring back Buehler, and therefore, their rotation will be mostly set with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Buehler in the top four spots. Consequently, they can avoid getting as aggressive as to fill out their rotation.
"The Dodgers, like the Mets, have over $90 million coming off the books this winter. Still, they will spend a considerable chunk of it to acquire Juan Soto while the Mets wind up with Burnes, who are much more desperate to land a top-tier starter to pair with Kodai Senga. Prediction: New York Mets."
If the Mets could land Burnes, it would completely transform their starting rotation and give them a much better chance to compete for a World Series title.
