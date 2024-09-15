Mets 'Pretty Optimistic' About Ace Returning This Season
The New York Mets could have a massive upgrade coming their way - and it couldn't be at a better time.
According to president of baseball operations David Stearns, ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga could possibly return to the Mets this season. Senga, who is currently recovering from a left calf strain, made his only start of the season on July 26.
"I'm pretty optimistic right now [about Senga]," Stearns said to the media. "He's feeling good, he's kept his arm moving throughout [his rehab]... if all continues to progress as it is right now, we should see him."
As for how the Mets plan on utilizing Senga, nothing is set in stone yet.
"I think we'll make that determination as we get closer," Stearns said. "Senga has pitched in the front end of games, and I think that's probably what we'll do. But until we get to the point where we have to make a decision, we're not going to put anything in pen."
Bringing in Senga for the stretch run or the postseason would be a massive addition to the Mets' pitching staff, regardless if it's in a starting or bullpen role. Last season, the 31-year-old finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting by going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts in 166 innings pitched; only one pitcher on the roster (Sean Manaea) has exceeded 150 strikeouts this year.
New York is currently a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card spot in the NL; after Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets have 13 games left in the season. If Senga is able to return from his injury during that stretch, he could be the X-factor the Mets need to not only play ball in October, but also to make a deep playoff run.