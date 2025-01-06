Mets Projected to Lose Fan-Favorite Free Agents to Mariners
After a magical season for the New York Mets in 2024 that saw them reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015, they're already making big-time moves this offseason with the hopes of making another deep playoff run for the upcoming season.
New York's biggest offseason move was, of course, signing star outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $675 million deal. The team also brought back starting pitcher Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million contract after having a career year in his first season with the Mets.
The Amazins' have also added more pitching depth to their rotation by signing starter Frankie Montas to a two-year deal, starter Griffin Canning to a one-year contract, and reliever Clay Homes on a three-year deal, with the hopes of turning the latter into a starter. While the Mets and the rest of the baseball world are still waiting to see where free agent first baseman Pete Alonso will sign, it has been a great offseason so far for a Mets team that is looking to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for just the third time in team history.
Despite the strong offseason, this latest prediction has New York losing two players this winter to a West Coast ballclub.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report is predicting J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias will sign with the Seattle Mariners for the 2025 season. Reuter is also predicting the Mariners will sign infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres.
"Versatile veterans Ha-Seong Kim and Jose Iglesias are both contact-oriented hitters who would bring some welcome balance to a team that led the majors with 1,625 strikeouts in 2024," Reuter wrote. "J.D. Martinez would also bring a nice mix of power, run production and contact skills to the middle of the order."
Martinez, 37, was signed by the Mets just weeks before the start of the 2024 season to be the team's designated hitter. Across 120 regular season games, he slashed .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI; however, the slugger struggled mightily towards the end of the regular season and into the playoffs as he batted just .109 in September. Martinez eventually saw his playing time diminish with newly-acquired outfielder Jesse Winker taking over as the team's primary DH during the Mets' playoff run.
As for Iglesias, he became an unsung hero for New York. After not appearing in a major league in two years and reportedly contemplating retirement, the Mets took a chance on the 34-year-old by signing him to a minor-league contract and calling him up on May 31. In 85 regular season games, Iglesias batted an impressive .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 24 RBI, while becoming a fixture in the team's clubhouse; he additionally released his hit single "OMG" during the season, which became the Mets' unofficial theme song and rallying cry for the rest of the year, including the playoffs.
Even though both Martinez and Iglesias' veteran presences were felt throughout the 2024 campaign, Met fans should not feel too disappointed if they both sign elsewhere, especially with the great offseason the team is already having.