    December 28, 2021
    Mets Promote Analytics Head Ben Zauzmer To Assistant GM
    Report: The Mets have promoted analytics director Ben Zauzmer to assistant general manager.
    Since Steve Cohen purchased a majority stake of the Mets in 2020, the organization has made a significant effort to build up their analytics department.

    The first step was to hire a director of baseball analytics, Ben Zauzmer, who also oversaw research and development last year. And after serving one season in this role, Zauzmer was elevated to assistant general manager on Dec. 27, as MLB Network reported.

    Zauzmer spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before coming to New York in January 2021. Zauzmer graduated from Harvard back in 2015, and is also well known for using analytics to predict the Oscars winners.

    Zauzmer will now serve as the Mets' third assistant GM alongside Ian Levin and Bryn Alderson, who were promoted to their current roles during the 2021 All-Star break. This trio will work under new GM Billy Eppler, whom the Mets hired back in November.

    Since Eppler was brought in, he has publicly credited Zauzmer, Levin and Alderson for helping him get up to speed within the organization. 

