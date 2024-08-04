Mets Promote Electric Top Prospect to Triple-A; Could he be Option For Majors Soon?
He is not only one step closer, but now just one step away from the major leagues.
On Saturday, the New York Mets promoted top prospect starting pitcher Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Syracuse.
Sproat was electric in his latest outing for Double-A Binghamton on Friday, where he struck out a total of 13 batters in just five innings of scoreless baseball. He finished his start with an astonishing 11 consecutive strikeouts and only two outs came via contact. This earned him a promotion to the next level of the minors the following day.
The 23-year-old has been dominant between High-A Brooklyn and Binghamton this year, posting a 6-2 record, a 2.05 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 87.2 innings, 16 starts and 17 total appearances.
Sproat is ranked no. 5 overall in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 prospects list for the Mets' farm system, and is the organization's highest ranked pitcher.
The righty can touch 100 mph on the radar gun and could be an option for the Mets' pitching staff at some point down the stretch as the team pushes for the postseason. Whether the club decides to insert him into their rotation or bullpen, Sproat has the potential to be a difference maker if his 2024 success can translate to the bigs.
Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second-round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He comes with vast experience at the collegiate level, pitching for the Florida Gators from 2020-2023. The Mets actually chose Sproat in the third-round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but he opted not to sign with them and returned to college for another year.
The Mets are glad they were able to re-draft him and now he is knocking on the door of the majors a little over a year later.