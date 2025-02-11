Mets prospect Brandon Sproat leads the next wave of homegrown Mets starters
The projected rotation for the New York Mets in 2025 features four arms acquired as free agents (Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes) along with a player acquired via trade (Paul Blackburn). As of now, there's only one homegrown starter, that being 2017 1st-round pick David Peterson.
Brandon Sproat might change that, and as soon as this summer.
Twice drafted by the Mets, Sproat signed for his 2nd-round slot value in 2023 after not signing as a 3rd-rounder in 2022. It was $1.47M well spent by New York: Sproat debuted in High-A Brooklyn and forced his way to Triple-A Syracuse by early August. While his first taste of AAA was less than memorable, as the righty went 1-2 with a 7.53 ERA in seven starts for Syracuse, he still finished the year with a 3.40 ERA and represented the organization in MLB's All-Star Futures Game.
The way Sproat flew through the minors last year was sheer force - both of will and of his 'stuff'. The right-hander was drafted as a flamethrowing power arm out of the University of Florida, a school that New York has frequently selected pitchers out of due to their ability to rapidly improve with professional instruction.
Like former teammate Christian Scott (5th round, 2021), who went from a sinker/slider reliever at Florida to a four-seam fastball/splitter/sweeper starter in the pros, Sproat has significantly adjusted his arsenal since joining the Mets organization. The 24-year-old kept his high-octane fastball from college, tweaking the shape to improve his command and better miss bats, but he's also added a two-seamer and sweeper to compliment his existing changeup and slider.
Sproat looks to take the next steps in his career this year by conquering Triple-A on his way to the majors, where he could debut as early as this summer. New York's rotation, while full of high-ceiling options that are capable of starting postseason games, does have workload concerns that will necessitate additional reinforcements throughout the year.
Kodai Senga, returning from shoulder and calf injuries that held him to just two starts and 10.1 innings last year, was only able to cover 166.1 innings in his first MLB season back in 2023. Several other Mets starters were limited in their innings last season as well: the newly-signed Clay Holmes will convert to starting this season after throwing 63 innings in relief last year, and 2024 trade deadline acquisition Paul Blackburn finished the year with 75.1 frames between the Athletics and Mets. Relying on any of them to surpass 140 or so innings this season is a risk to a roster that's built to compete for a World Series in the short term.
While Frankie Montas came close with 150.1 innings for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers last season, Sean Manaea is the only member of the Mets rotation to have qualified for the ERA title last season, finishing with 181.2 innings (a career-high). The requirement for inclusion on ERA leaderboards is one inning pitched per team game, a mark that only 62 MLB arms hit in 2024.
If Sproat can build on last season's 116.1 innings while overcoming the struggles that cropped up in AAA for him, he could play a pivotal role down the stretch for the Mets. With Christian Scott expected to return in 2026 and pitching prospects Blade Tidwell, Dom Hamel, Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong not far behind, this Mets rotation could be built out of the farm system sooner rather than later.