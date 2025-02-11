Mets provide injury updates on Ronny Mauricio, A.J. Minter
As the New York Mets eagerly prepare for spring training, they provided injury updates on two key players: one is an exciting young prospect, while the other is an important offseason acquisition.
On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared the status of 23-year-old shortstop Ronny Mauricio, who missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL in the Dominican Winter League. While the youngster is progressing from his injury, Mendoza stated that Mauricio will not see in-game spring training action until the middle of March at the earliest.
"He missed the whole year last year, as you all know, and he's had some setbacks," Mendoza said to the media. "Right now, he's trending in the right direction and we want to keep it that way."
This timetable likely prevents Mauricio from making the Opening Day roster; he will either begin the season on the injured list or with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. The infielder made his major league debut in 2023 and hit .248/.296/.347 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, and a 79 wRC+. While the numbers look unimpressive, Mauricio still showed off the raw talent that makes him not only a top prospect, but a potential fixture in New York's future.
Mendoza also discussed the injury timeline of relief pitcher A.J. Minter, who the Mets signed to a two-year, $22 million contract earlier in the offseason. Minter is still recovering from hip labrum surgery and will not throw his first bullpen session until late-February; however, New York's skipper still expressed optimism that the southpaw would be ready for Opening Day.
"He's in a good spot," Mendoza said. "He's scheduled to throw his first bullpen at the end of this month, and the goal is for him to be ready."
Minter, 31, was lured away from the rival Atlanta Braves, with whom he spent each of his first eight seasons. The lefty has experience as both a setup man and closer (36 career saves) and will be instrumental to the Mets' bullpen, which was an area of weakness last season. Minter was only able to pitch in 39 games in 2024 before going under the knife, but took the mound in at least 60 games each year from 2021 to 2023, and appeared in at least 70 games in 2022 and 2023.
The Mets will begin Grapefruit League play on February 22 against the Houston Astros, and their highly-anticipated 2025 season will start in Houston against the same opponent on March 27.