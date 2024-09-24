Mets Provide Latest Update on Injured Superstar Ahead of Crucial Series
The New York Mets are set to embark on a pivotal series against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, where they can clinch a Wild Card berth by taking two out of three games.
However, they may be forced to do so without superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is out of the starting lineup for the eighth straight game with a back injury on Tuesday.
Like Sunday, Lindor will go through a pregame workout to determine whether he is available off the bench for the Mets in their series opener.
“Nothing new, other than he’s going to continue to go through a workout, he’s going to try to push it again, and he’s going to let me know whether he’s available for today or not,”manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
Lindor endured a similar situation on Sunday prior to the Mets' series finale victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. But following that workout, the NL MVP candidate didn't feel good enough to be an option off the bench for the Mets.
“That’s the one thing about Francisco, he’s going to be very honest with us. He’s not going to put himself at risk, he’s not going to put the team at risk, so whenever [he tells] us that ‘I’m a player for you,’ then we have a decision there," Mendoza said.
As Lindor told reporters on Tuesday, he received a bone scan on Monday, which came back clean.
“We got a CT scan and an MRI about a week ago,” Mendoza said. “Like three doctors took a look at him, and they all said that he looks really good, but since he’s not turning the corner, we decided after Sunday, stay back, we have to do a bone scan here and make sure we’re not missing anything, and that came back clean, and that’s positive.”
Lindor also received a facet injection in his back last week to help with his healing process. While the 30-year-old is "optimistic" that he will be able to return this season, he doesn't envision playing 100% pain free the rest of the way.
Lindor has been the Mets' best player this season, slashing .271/.342/.494 with 31 homers and 86 RBI while playing Gold Glove defense at shortstop. The Mets are hoping he can make it back to help them lock up a postseason spot in their series against the Braves this week.