Mets Provide Promising Update on High-Leverage Reliever's Rehab Timeline

The New York Mets could be getting this high-leverage arm back from the IL soon.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] June 9, 2024; London, UNITED KINGDOM; New York Mets pitcher Dedniel Nunez throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during a London Series baseball game at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Childs/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets have hit a four-game slide and need all of the reinforcements they can get as they try to right the ship and push for a spot in the postseason.

Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday that right-handed reliever Dedniel Nunez threw another bullpen session at Citi Field and is "feeling good."

If all goes well, the team is hoping that the 28-year-old can begin a rehab assignment by next week.

"He's feeling a lot better," Mendoza said. "We're getting close. We'll see tomorrow and the next day whether he needs another bullpen or right into a live BP, and then another live BP before a rehab assignment, but the fact that he's on the mound already is a good sign."

The rookie hurler has arguably been the Mets' most reliable reliever this season, posting a 2.43 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and 45 strikeouts across 33.1 innings.

Nunez was called up and sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse on three separate occasions before becoming a mainstay in the Mets' bullpen in late-May.

However, Nunez suffered a right pronator strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 24.

The Mets have sorely missed his presence in their 'pen for the past three weeks, and are hoping it will not be much longer until he is ready to return.

In the meantime, the team recently got right-hander Reed Garrett back from elbow inflammation, which knocked him out for close to a month.

Sean Reid-Foley is also expected to rejoin the club in the near future, so the Mets might have some tough decisions to make in their bullpen once both Reid-Foley and Nunez are healthy.

