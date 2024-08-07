Mets Provide Promising Update on Injured Rookie Starter
The New York Mets could use a reinforcement in their starting rotation down the stretch of the regular season as they fight for an NL Wild Card spot.
And the hope is that they will be getting a promising rookie arm back in the near future.
As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday, right-handed starting pitcher Christian Scott is expected to begin a throwing program later this week.
This is a significant development after Scott was shutdown on July 23 with a UCL sprain. For now, the Mets do not have a specific timeline for the righty's return, but they expect to have a better idea once he starts throwing and ramping up. The team does not want to rush him back and intends on taking things slow with their young starter.
Scott dealt with a similar UCL issue last year, which did not require surgery. The Mets are hoping that history will repeat itself and the hurler can come back after rest and rehab.
Scott made his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4. He proceeded to make a total of five starts before the Mets sent him back down to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31 because they were monitoring his innings.
On July 3, Scott was recalled from the minors, taking the hill four times in July. However, the 25-year-old posted a 5.49 ERA in 19.2 innings last month. He landed on the IL on July 23, retroactive to July 22, due to his UCL sprain.
Scott is the Mets' No. 3 ranked prospect in their farm system and is viewed as a future piece of their starting rotation.
In addition to Scott, the Mets also lost ace Kodai Senga to a high-grade calf strain in his lone start of the season on July 26. Like Scott, there is a chance that Senga can return this year, but that likely won't happen until the playoffs if the Mets make it there.
The Mets are 1.5 games back of the third and final NL Wild Card spot after losing three of their last four games.