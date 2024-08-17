Mets Provide Update on When Injured Ace Might be Able to Begin Throwing
The New York Mets are pushing for a spot in the postseason, but they do not yet know if they will have their ace back even if they do make it to October.
Starting pitcher Kodai Senga has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season after suffering a high-grade calf strain in his lone outing of the year on July 26. There might be some hope that he can make it back for the playoffs, however, this timeline seems to be a bit premature at the moment.
As Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shared with reporters on Friday, Senga will be able to start throwing upright again "hopefully over the next week to 10 days." This will give them a better idea of how long his recovery will take.
“He’s still going through the initial stages of the recovery,” Stearns said. “The good news is because it is a lower-body injury he’s able to keep his arm going but we haven’t done any upright throwing yet. We’re still in immobilized throwing. So, I can’t answer the question on his likelihood for October. We need to get him upright and throwing, see how his arm responds and then we’ll have a better idea of where this is headed.”
Senga initially went down with a shoulder capsule strain in late-February, which came in the second week of spring training. A triceps issue that popped up in May further delayed his return.
When the 31-year-old finally made his season-debut, he only lated 5.1 innings, where he allowed just two runs and struck out nine batters.
The Mets have been struggling as of late, but are only a game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
They likely won't have Senga back to help them make the postseason, but maybe he can return in October. Time will tell.