Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Pummel Pirates Behind 10-Run Sixth Inning

Although Taijuan Walker didn't have his best stuff, the Mets' offense picked him up in a 13-4 route of the Pirates.
Author:
Publish date:

On a night, where Taijuan Walker didn't have his best stuff, the Mets' offense picked him up behind a 10-run sixth inning.

After Walker struggled with his command through five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, the Mets entered the sixth in a 2-2 tie with the Pirates.

Luckily, their bats woke up against JT Brubaker. First, Dom Smith singled home Brandon Nimmo to give the Mets the lead. Then, it was Pete Alonso, who initially busted the game open with a three-run shot, his 16th of the year, to extend the lead to 6-2.

But the Mets weren't finished just yet. Following Brubaker's exit, Nimmo and Jose Peraza produced two more runs with the bases loaded via the walk and a hit by pitch against reliever Sam Howard.

This forced the Pirates to make their second pitching change of the inning, and that's when Francisco Lindor decided to stick a dagger in the Bucs' with his first grand slam as a Met to completely blow the doors off, putting his team up 12-2.

Not only was this Lindor's first grand slam as a Met, but it was the Mets' first grand slam of the season. It also capped off their scoring parade in the inning, which made all the difference in this contest.

"I was just listening to see if I was going to get booed....I'm nowhere near my best," said Lindor after the game. "So when I do have a little bit of success, I just want to sit back and listen and feed off the crowd again when they cheer."

Following their 13-4 blow out win over the Pirates, the Mets are now 46-38 on the season and have a 4.5 game lead in the NL East. 

They will play their third doubleheader of the week on Saturday against the Pirates with Marcus Stroman and Tylor Megill on the mound in Game's 1 and 2.

Mets' Francisco Lindor cracked his first grand slam as a Met to help his team demolish the Pirates by a score of 13-4.
News

Mets Pummel Pirates Behind 10-Run Sixth Inning

Twins pitcher Jose Berrios
News

Report: Mets Have Shown Interest In Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Could Begin A Rehab Assignment Next Week

New York Mets infielder Jose Peraza hit a huge game-tying home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader
News

Why The Mets Must Find A Way To Keep Jose Peraza

Mets' Jacob deGrom's start against the Brewers was postponed on Tuesday. The team's will play a split doubleheader tomorrow.
News

Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse

New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker
News

Series Preview: Mets Have Prime Chance To Build On NL East Lead Against Lowly Pirates

Mets are showing interest in Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier
News

Report: Mets Interested In All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

Mets pitcher Robert Stock is expected to make his first start with the team on Wednesday July 7, 2021.
News

Mets Come Up Short In Nightcap of Doubleheader; Fail To Complete Sweep Of Brewers