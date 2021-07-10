Mets Pummel Pirates Behind 10-Run Sixth Inning

Although Taijuan Walker didn't have his best stuff, the Mets' offense picked him up in a 13-4 route of the Pirates.

On a night, where Taijuan Walker didn't have his best stuff, the Mets' offense picked him up behind a 10-run sixth inning.

After Walker struggled with his command through five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, the Mets entered the sixth in a 2-2 tie with the Pirates.

Luckily, their bats woke up against JT Brubaker. First, Dom Smith singled home Brandon Nimmo to give the Mets the lead. Then, it was Pete Alonso, who initially busted the game open with a three-run shot, his 16th of the year, to extend the lead to 6-2.

But the Mets weren't finished just yet. Following Brubaker's exit, Nimmo and Jose Peraza produced two more runs with the bases loaded via the walk and a hit by pitch against reliever Sam Howard.

This forced the Pirates to make their second pitching change of the inning, and that's when Francisco Lindor decided to stick a dagger in the Bucs' with his first grand slam as a Met to completely blow the doors off, putting his team up 12-2.

Not only was this Lindor's first grand slam as a Met, but it was the Mets' first grand slam of the season. It also capped off their scoring parade in the inning, which made all the difference in this contest.

"I was just listening to see if I was going to get booed....I'm nowhere near my best," said Lindor after the game. "So when I do have a little bit of success, I just want to sit back and listen and feed off the crowd again when they cheer."

Following their 13-4 blow out win over the Pirates, the Mets are now 46-38 on the season and have a 4.5 game lead in the NL East.

They will play their third doubleheader of the week on Saturday against the Pirates with Marcus Stroman and Tylor Megill on the mound in Game's 1 and 2.