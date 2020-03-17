Mets put a halt to Spring Training workouts in Port St. Lucie

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the New York Mets are shutting down minor league camp in Port St. Lucie effectively putting a halt to any workouts at the facility.

Just yesterday, minor leaguers were working out as well as star Noah Syndergaard to stay primed and ready for when baseball The world is coming to a virtual standstill as families, teams and individuals don't want to risk spreading the virus that is highly contagious.

People whom are asymptomatic can be carriers of the virus and can spread from one person to another without even knowing it. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, like league commissioners across the globe is in a holding pattern awaiting how the virus will unfold in the United States even with social distancing.

It's most likely that the 30-day suspension of baseball operations will reach 60 or 90 days given the current track of the virus and how quickly its spreading. The Mets are following the federal guidelines for limiting gatherings to under ten people.

As fans anxiously await for the COVID-19 scare to dwindle down, it's important for sports leagues to take the lead and set the right example for the rest of the country to follow.

All non-essential services, yes that includes sports leagues, should be shutdown and prevent the spread of the virus. Mets' fans were encouraged by the news that the team was still working out, but given the rapid nature of how the virus can be contracted, it's in the best interest for baseball to suspend all activities all together.