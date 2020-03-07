Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tim Tebow's 2020 Spring Training stint with the New York Mets' big league team has come to an end.

The Mets announced that the former college football star and NFL quarterback, among ten others, will be optioned from the big league team to minor league camp.

Tebow went just 2 for 13 during Spring Training, with the one of those hits being a home run.

Last year, Tebow appeared in 77 games for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, with just a .163 batting average, four home runs and 19 RBI.

It's certainly a unique experience for young players in the minor leagues to get to play baseball with such a prominent figure in Tim Tebow. If we know anything about Tebow, it's that he will not give up on his dreams; in this case, to make it to the MLB.

It seems that the Mets have no problem continuing to play Tebow in the minor leagues, with his ability to attract fans. The 32-year-old will just have to keep working to see if he one day can get a shot in the MLB.

Tebow announced that he will be playing in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers for the Philippines in late March.