Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Michael Natale

Tim Tebow's 2020 Spring Training stint with the New York Mets' big league team has come to an end. 

The Mets announced that the former college football star and NFL quarterback, among ten others, will be optioned from the big league team to minor league camp. 

Tebow went just 2 for 13 during Spring Training, with the one of those hits being a home run. 

Last year, Tebow appeared in 77 games for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, with just a .163 batting average, four home runs and 19 RBI. 

It's certainly a unique experience for young players in the minor leagues to get to play baseball with such a prominent figure in Tim Tebow. If we know anything about Tebow, it's that he will not give up on his dreams; in this case, to make it to the MLB. 

It seems that the Mets have no problem continuing to play Tebow in the minor leagues, with his ability to attract fans. The 32-year-old will just have to keep working to see if he one day can get a shot in the MLB. 

Tebow announced that he will be playing in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers for the Philippines in late March. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets set to retire Jerry Koosman's number on June 13 against Nationals

Amazin's to fire an all-time great franchise player.

Rick Laughland

The Mets Made the Most of their Time on Air

Mets Take Part in ESPN "All Access" During Spring Game.

Michael Cohen

J.D. Davis expects to be ready for Opening Day

Davis injured his shoulder last week while diving for a ground ball.

Michael Natale

Mets pitcher Steven Matz responds to reported Yankees trade rumors

Very rarely do the New York Mets and New York Yankees make trades together.

Michael Natale

Yankees reportedly interested in Steven Matz; Mets could request Miguel Andujar in return

The Long Island Native is garnering interest from the pitching-needy Bronx Bombers.

Rick Laughland

Tragedy strikes former Mets First Baseman John Olerud as his daughter dies at 19

The two-time All-Star has suffered an unthinkable loss.

Rick Laughland

Michael Wacha is off to a strong start in Spring Training

Wacha is competing for a spot in the New York Mets' starting rotation

Michael Natale

Jacob deGrom Dominates Nationals in Spring Debut

2-Time Cy Young Winner Begins 2020 with a Bang

Michael Cohen

Tim Tebow belts homer to the roar of approving Port St. Lucie crowd

Former Football star connected for a big fly.

Rick Laughland

Edwin Diaz struggles in 2020 Spring Training debut

Diaz is looking to have a bounce back season in 2020.

Michael Natale