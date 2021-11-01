Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Mets Receive Permission To Speak With Red Sox Assistant GM

    The Mets have finally received the green light to interview a desired external executive for their front office opening. Find out the details below.
    While the Mets have certainly been rejected a countless number of times throughout their search for an external front office executive, they have finally received the green light to speak with one prominent name in the industry.

    According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Boston Red Red Sox have granted the Mets permission to interview their executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira for their current GM opening.

    Ferreira has risen through the ranks of the Red Sox front office through four separate regimes, working alongside Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, and now Chaim Bloom.

    If the Mets were to land Ferreira, she'd become just the second female GM in baseball history, joining Kim Ng of the Miami Marlins.

    During her time in Boston, Ferreira has been heavily involved in several areas of baseball operations, and minor league operations while also overseeing budgets.

    On an additional note, Ferreira was one of the Red Sox assistant GMs with Zack Scott, the Mets acting GM during the 2021 season who is currently on paid administrative leave for a DWI charge.

    As Martino also reported, the Mets are expected to interview Minnesota Twins assistant GM Daniel Adler as well.

    Along with Ferreira and Adler, Mike Mayer of Metsmerized says the Mets are interested in two more assistant GMs in Braves' Ben Sestanovich and Cardinals' Randy Flores.

    With the World Series coming to a close by November 3 at the latest, MLB will hold their annual GM meetings on November 8.

    And while the Mets already have some infrastructure in place to represent them at these meetings, including team president Sandy Alderson, the ideal scenario would be to hire a GM before this date.

    Time is of the essence and we should see the Mets' search kick into over drive this week.

