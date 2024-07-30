Mets Reportedly Dealing Veteran Hurler To NL Central Club, Per Insider
The New York Mets seem like they are one of the most active teams in baseball with the trade deadline now just a few hours away.
It seemed at one point like the Mets were going to be sellers but their recent hot streak has completely altered the trajectory of the season. New York now firmly is a buyer and recently added Jesse Winker and isn't slowing down.
The Mets reportedly have been busy looking for trades and are dealing veteran hurler Josh Walker to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Source: The Pirates are acquiring pitcher Josh Walker from the Mets," Murray said. "Walker had recently been designated for assignment."
New York recently designated Walker for assignment after appearing in just 10 games this season. Over that stretch, he logged a 5.11 ERA and 11-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 1/3 innings pitched. He was selected by the Mets in the 37th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and worked his way up through the Mets' farm system.
At this point, it's unclear what the return is for the Mets, but it's clear that the club is extremely active right now on all fronts. There still are a few hours to go until the trade deadline and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Mets get another deal or two done. Maybe the next one will be for a starter to help replace Kodai Senga.
