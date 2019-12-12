Mets Reportedly Sign Rick Porcello to a One-Year Deal

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the New York Mets have reached an agreement with starting pitcher Rick Porcello. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the contract is a one-year/$10 million deal.

Porcello is a former member of the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. He's coming off of one of the worst seasons of his career, a year in which he had a career-high 5.52 ERA. The 30-year-old's best career season came in 2016 with the Red Sox, a year in which he won the American League Cy Young Award. During that season, Porcello was 22-4, with a 3.15 ERA and 189 strikeouts. He is also a native of Morristown, New Jersey.

This move comes shortly after the Mets reportedly reached an agreement with former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha on a one-year deal. Adding these two veteran pitchers gives the Mets' starting rotation some depth.

For now, the Mets' top four starters are Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. It looks like Porcello and Wacha will have the opportunity to compete for that number five slot.

However, Ken Rosenthal also reported that by signing Porcello and Wacha, the Mets could potentially move one of their other starting pitchers in a trade. The Mets also have Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo in their bullpen, but both can be stretched out as starting pitchers.

As we see throughout the long baseball season, you can never have too much starting pitching depth. Injuries do happen, and by signing Porcello, the Mets have added a pretty solid number five starter. It's a low risk move as well because it is just a one-year deal.

The Mets are not looking for Porcello to be the ace of their staff. However, this is a guy who can be counted on to start every fifth day. So far during his 11-year career, the fewest starts Porcello ever made in a season was 27 with the Tigers back in 2010.

We'll just have to wait and see what the Mets do next before totally analyzing this move. Either way, the Mets have gained some starting pitching depth.