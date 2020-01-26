Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Infielder Eduardo Nunez

According to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, the New York Mets have signed veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that it's a minor league deal for the one-time All Star.

Nunez has played ten MLB seasons, most recently with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. He began his career with the New York Yankees, followed by stops in Minnesota with the Twins and San Francisco with the Giants.

This is a depth move for the Mets, who are getting a professional hitter in Nunez. The 32-year-old infielder's best season came in 2016 when he was an All Star. That season, in 141 games for the Twins and Giants, he had career-high's in home runs (16), RBI (67), and stolen bases (40). Nunez was also a member of the Boston Red Sox World Series Champion team in 2018.

Nunez has been known as a pretty solid hitter throughout his career. He has a career batting average of .276. However, he's coming off of the worst season of his career with the Red Sox, a year in which he had a career-low .228 batting average.

Despite coming off of a disappointing season, this move gives the Mets some infield depth. Nunez will now come to Spring Training and try to show the Mets that he is still a capable MLB hitter. With his bat and versatility to play multiple positions, this could turn out to be an important depth move for the Mets. We'll see how Nunez performs this spring.

They might not get fans excited, but depth moves are very important in baseball.