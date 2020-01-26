Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Infielder Eduardo Nunez

Michael Natale

According to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, the New York Mets have signed veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that it's a minor league deal for the one-time All Star. 

Nunez has played ten MLB seasons, most recently with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. He began his career with the New York Yankees, followed by stops in Minnesota with the Twins and San Francisco with the Giants. 

This is a depth move for the Mets, who are getting a professional hitter in Nunez. The 32-year-old infielder's best season came in 2016 when he was an All Star. That season, in 141 games for the Twins and Giants, he had career-high's in home runs (16), RBI (67), and stolen bases (40). Nunez was also a member of the Boston Red Sox World Series Champion team in 2018. 

Nunez has been known as a pretty solid hitter throughout his career. He has a career batting average of .276. However, he's coming off of the worst season of his career with the Red Sox, a year in which he had a career-low .228 batting average. 

Despite coming off of a disappointing season, this move gives the Mets some infield depth. Nunez will now come to Spring Training and try to show the Mets that he is still a capable MLB hitter. With his bat and versatility to play multiple positions, this could turn out to be an important depth move for the Mets. We'll see how Nunez performs this spring.  

They might not get fans excited, but depth moves are very important in baseball. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luis Rojas will have his work cut out for him in Queens

How will Luis Rojas handle New York Mets this season?

Justin Rimpi

Luis Rojas hiring has Brodie Van Wagen's need for control written all over it

New York Mets General Manager wants control over the upstart manager.

Rick Laughland

Brodie Van Wagenen Seems Confident With the Mets' Roster, Despite Starling Marte Trade Rumors

The New York Mets roster appears to be pretty much as is heading into Spring Training.

Michael Natale

Mets Officially Introduce Luis Rojas as Their New Manager

The 38-year-old will be the second-youngest manager in the MLB.

Michael Natale

Mets finalizing multi-year deal to make Luis Rojas team's next manager

The Amazin's are going with the safe hire.

Rick Laughland

Reports: Mets front office worried about new owner in managerial search

Reports surface prospect of new owner has front office in "paralysis"

Michael Cohen

Who Should Manage the Mets? Hensley Muelens or Charlie Sheen?

Who will replace Carlos Beltran as Mets manager?

Michael Cohen

The Mets Are Reportedly Considering Dusty Baker For Their Managerial Vacancy

Dusty Baker last managed in the MLB in 2017

Michael Natale

The Mets are searching for a new skipper after jettisoning Carlos Beltran

Mets have limited time to find next skipper before start of Spring Training.

Michael Cohen

Carlos Beltran and the Mets Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Carlos Beltran was hired by the New York Mets to be their manager in November.

Michael Natale