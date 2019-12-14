The saga between former All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, 34, and the New York Mets took another wild turn on Friday.

Cespedes and the team negotiated a significant reduction in the outfielder's salary for the upcoming season. Cespedes was slotted to make $29.5 million in 2020, but that figure fell to less than $10 million for next year according to reports. Cespedes could see his salary rise be nearly $20 million if he hits the bonuses that were included in the revamped contract.

This restructuring comes on the heels of a 2019 season where Cespedes was unable to see the field due to an ankle injury he suffered while on his ranch. The details regarding the injury remain hazy, and this caused both parties to prepare for a hearing regarding a possible breach of contract by Cespedes.

The move on Friday allowed Cespedes to remain a member of the Mets, but doing so at a much more discounted price than was previously the case. The settlement includes a salary reduction for both the 2019 and 2020 season's. The exact terms have yet to announced.

This move was a savvy one by Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, and the rest of the Mets management, because they get an oft-injured player for a significantly discounted price in addition to freeing up money that could be divvied up during the remaining months of the off season.

This salary cap space could lead to the team bringing in a top-shelf bullpen piece, the most glaring weakness on this Mets team for the 2020 season.

The Mets signed Cespedes to a four-year, $110 million dollar following the 2016 season, and it has been a disaster. Cespedes has only been able to play in 119 games over the course of the contract.

In recent weeks, Cespedes has been seen doing baseball activities including taking batting practice with ex-Met Endy Chavez. It is unclear though how healthy Cespedes is, and if he will be able to contribute at all to the New York Mets in 2020.

Cespedes is a great player when he is able to actually take the field, but in recent years the former All-Star has spent much more time watching from afar than actually helping the Mets bring a World Series back to Queens for the first time since 1986.