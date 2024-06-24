Mets Resurgent Star Mentioned As Trade Option For National League Foe
The New York Mets have completely turned things around lately.
New York seemed like an inevitable trade deadline seller but that doesn't seem the case any longer. The Mets have been red-hot over the last few weeks and now firmly are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot.
There still is about six weeks to go until the trade deadline so things could change, but it seems like the Mets will be adding right now rather than selling.
With a firesale seemingly likely, one player who has popped up a lot in trade rumors is Luis Severino. The two-time All-Star has completely rebounded this season after a down year in 2023 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
If the Mets end up struggling again, Severino will be a popular trade target but right now a move doesn't seem likely. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller mentioned the San Diego Padres as a possible option for him if things change with New York.
"Whether it's (Garrett Crochet), Jesús Luzardo, Erick Fedde, Jack Flaherty, Luis Severino, Yusei Kikuchi, or Tyler Anderson, look for the Padres to add one of the five most noteworthy starting pitchers on the move this summer," Miller said. "They already have the offense to potentially make a World Series push, and getting one more solid arm in the rotation could be a game-changer.
San Diego may be looking for a pitching, but a deal involving Severino won't happen if the Mets can keep on winning.
More MLB: Mets Unlikely To Acquire Star Duo Despite Speculation Saying Otherwise