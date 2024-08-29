Mets Reveal Starting Rotation Replacement Amid Paul Blackburn Update
With a must-win series against the league-worst Chicago White Sox starting on Friday, New York Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza will hand the ball to a familiar face.
When the Mets head to the Southside of Chicago tomorrow, it will be with big Tylor Megill toeing the mound. Megill was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse at the beginning of August but has shown improvement in his three starts for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate.
The 6’7 righty has gone 3-0 in three starts for Syracuse since his demotion with a sparkling 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K/BB ratio. Megill has always thrown hard and has a variety of pitches in his arsenal. Mendoza mentioned to the media that “keeping it simple” has been working for Megill down in Triple-A. The manager went on to say that the reports have been encouraging and that he is excited that Megill is getting another opportunity for the Mets.
It’s been a frustrating year for Megill who has posted a career-worst 5.17 ERA through nine starts with the Mets. Megill has gone 2-5 in those starts with an inflated 1.426 WHIP and an elevated walk-rate of 4.2 BB/9.
Megill will be facing a historically bad White Sox team that is batting just .220 against right-handed pitching this year. To say the Mets need these wins against Chicago is an understatement. New York has slipped to four games back of the Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot with September right around the corner. The Mets need to take advantage of the 31-win White Sox before heading home to face the Red Sox and the Reds next week.
The reason Megill is getting the call-up is to replace fifth-starter Paul Blackburn in the rotation. Although X-rays came back negative, Blackburn was placed on the 15-day IL last weekend for a right hand contusion. Blackburn suffered the injury during his start against the Padres last Friday when he took a line drive to this throwing hand in the third inning.
Mendoza told reporters that Blackburn is already playing catch and even threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. All signs are pointing to the minimum stay on the IL for Blackburn with a rehab start before returning to the team.
For now, Megill will at least be filling in for Blackburn for one start.