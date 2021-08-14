Mets' Rookie Tylor Megill Shows Grit In Outing Against Dodgers' Stacked Lineup

Mets' rookie Tylor Megill didn't have his best start as a big-leaguer, but he showed tremendous grit to keep his team in the game against a very tough Dodgers' lineup.

While it certainly wasn't a perfect outing for Mets' rookie Tylor Megill, he showed what he was made of in a gritty performance to keep his team close against one of the league's best lineups in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers had traffic on the bases in three out of five innings while facing Megill. And although the right-hander gave up a run in each of these innings, he was able to buckle down to limit the damage and prevent the Dodgers' high-powered offense from putting together big scoring bunches.

"I feel like I threw the ball really well today," said Megill after the game. "One bad inning that's about it. Executed a lot of pitches and some balls landed where I didn't want them to."

Megill's pitch count was high all night, after throwing 32 pitches in the opening inning. But he got through five at 92 pitches, and had the Mets not had a prime scoring chance in the bottom of the fifth, which they wound up wasting, Megill would have pitched into the sixth.

"I'm glad I was able to give them five and keep us in the game after a long first inning," said Megill. "We played great....the guys played their butts off today."

Another positive note from Megill's outing, was that two of the three runs he allowed came on sac-flies.

In what was Megill's 10th big-league start, the 26-year-old went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking only one against a stacked Dodgers' lineup.

"They execute really well with runners in scoring position and don't try to do too much," said Megill of the Dodgers' lineup. "Nothing changes (when facing a tough team like this), stay the course and do my same routine."

Despite not looking his sharpest, this outing is something Megill can build off of, as he exited with a 3.42 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 50 innings since making his major league debut on June 23. So far, Megill has shown to be fearless in his young big-league career.

The Mets ultimately came back from four runs down in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4, which meant Megill was off the hook. But the Mets never would've gotten the chance to get back in it, if not for Megill's gutsy effort to keep them in the game.

The Amazins' wound up falling in extra innings by a score of 6-5, but regardless, it was a promising night for both Megill and the resurgent offense. And also a great sign for their 12 straight games remaining against the Dodgers and Giants.