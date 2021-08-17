Mets' Roster Moves: Tomas Nido To IL; Patrick Mazeika, Trevor Williams Recalled

Backup catcher Tomas Nido lands on the IL, while Patrick Mazeika returns to replace him. Right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams was also recalled and Geoff Hartlieb was sent back to Triple-A.

With the Mets in desperate need of some offense, there is only one man who can help them out of this current rut. That's right, the legend has returned in backup catcher Patrick Mazeika.

After Tomas Nido landed on the injured list with a sprained thumb, which general manager Zack Scott said is not believed to be serious, the Mets recalled Mazeika to replace him.

Mazeika was known for his heroics earlier in the season, where he recorded two walk-off fielder's choices to lift the Mets to late victories against the Diamondbacks and Orioles in May. Mazeika became the first player since 1920 to notch multiple walk-off RBIs in their first four career games.

In addition to Mazeika, the Mets also recalled right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams to give them length behind Rich Hill after burning through their bullpen over the weekend.

Williams was more than solid in his Mets debut last week, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run baseball in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

As a result, Geoff Hartlieb was optioned to Syracuse after pitching two innings versus the Dodgers on Sunday night.

Báez Update

Javier Báez (back spasms) traveled to San Francisco with the Mets and was seen taking grounders during batting practice at Oracle Park.

According to manager Luis Rojas, this is the best Báez has felt since exiting their series finale in Philadelphia on August 8, after injuring himself on a swing.

Báez landed on the IL with back spasms last week, retroactive to August 12. He will not be eligible to return until Sunday, on the final day of the Mets' seven-game west coast road trip.

DeGrom Update

As Rojas also noted, Jacob deGrom had a visit with Dr. David Altchek on Monday. While Altchek says deGrom's elbow inflammation has improved, he still needs to cease throwing until his shutdown reaches a total of four weeks on August 27.

Scott spoke about deGrom before tonight's matchup with the Giants as well, and said they "aren't freaked out," and are hoping the inflammation will subside, so he can start ramping up again at the end of next week.