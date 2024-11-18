Inside The Mets

Mets' Sean Manaea Reportedly Will Make Expected Qualifying Offer Decision

New York Mets free agent starter Sean Manaea will reportedly make the expected decision to decline his qualifying offer.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

What was anticipated is now expected to occur.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea will reject the New York Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer.

The deadline for players to accept or reject the qualifying offer is Tuesday, November 19 at 4 p.m. EST. The Mets also extended qualifying offers to starting pitcher Luis Severino and first baseman Pete Alonso, who are also likely to reject.

Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets last offseason. After having a breakout season in 2024, where he emerged as the team's ace, Manaea chose to not exercise his player option for 2025.

With Manaea expected to reject the qualifying offer, he will become a free agent. The 32-year-old could be seeking a deal around four years on the open market.

In his first season with the Mets in 2024, Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 184 strikeouts across 181.2 innings (32 starts). He also put up a 2.65 ERA in his first three postseason starts last October. Although the southpaw was knocked around in his final playoff start, he was a vital member of the Mets' rotation all year and an arm they could retain.

Manaea will likely be highly sought after on the free agent market, but has made it clear that he enjoyed his time in New York and would "love" to return.

Beyond their pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, the Mets have several holes to fill in their rotation with Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all likely headed for free agency. For that, the Mets could certainly try to re-sign Manaea on a long-term deal this winter.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News