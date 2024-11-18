Mets' Sean Manaea Reportedly Will Make Expected Qualifying Offer Decision
What was anticipated is now expected to occur.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea will reject the New York Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer.
The deadline for players to accept or reject the qualifying offer is Tuesday, November 19 at 4 p.m. EST. The Mets also extended qualifying offers to starting pitcher Luis Severino and first baseman Pete Alonso, who are also likely to reject.
Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets last offseason. After having a breakout season in 2024, where he emerged as the team's ace, Manaea chose to not exercise his player option for 2025.
With Manaea expected to reject the qualifying offer, he will become a free agent. The 32-year-old could be seeking a deal around four years on the open market.
In his first season with the Mets in 2024, Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 184 strikeouts across 181.2 innings (32 starts). He also put up a 2.65 ERA in his first three postseason starts last October. Although the southpaw was knocked around in his final playoff start, he was a vital member of the Mets' rotation all year and an arm they could retain.
Manaea will likely be highly sought after on the free agent market, but has made it clear that he enjoyed his time in New York and would "love" to return.
Beyond their pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, the Mets have several holes to fill in their rotation with Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all likely headed for free agency. For that, the Mets could certainly try to re-sign Manaea on a long-term deal this winter.