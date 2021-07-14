Mets Select 10 Players On Day 3 To Round Out MLB Draft

The Mets concluded the 2021 MLB draft by selecting 10 more players in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

The Mets wrapped up the 2021 MLB draft with 10 more picks in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

While the Amazins' focused heavily on pitching in the first two days, taking a hurler with eight of their first 10 picks, the final day was a bit more balanced out.

Here's a full list of their day three picks:

Round 11: Rowdey Jordan, OF, Mississippi State

With their first pick on day three, the Mets took Mississippi State center fielder Rowdey Jordan at No. 322 overall. Jordan is fresh off helping his team win the College World Series, where they beat the team of Mets' first round choice Kumar Rocker, who pitched for Vanderbilt. Jordan is a switch hitter that batted .323 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Bulldogs in his senior season.

Round 12: Jack-Thomas Wold, OF, UNLV

The Mets took another outfielder in the 12th round in UNLV's Jack-Thomas Wold. The soon-to-be 22-year-old slashed .429/.491/.793 with a 1.284 OPS for the Rebels last season. He also crushed 12 homers and drove in 43 RBIs.

Round 13: Matt Rudick, OF, San Diego State

For the third straight round, the Mets went with an outfielder in Matt Rudick out of San Diego State. Despite not showing much power at the collegiate level, Rudick finished his career with the Aztecs, slashing .341/.424/.859 in 176 games. He also hit .410 with a 1.051 OPS last season.

Round 14: Nathan Lavender, LHP, University of Illinois

The Mets chose their favorite color in round 14, and that was Illinois left-hander Nathan Lavender. The 21-year-old went 7-2 with a 4.11 ERA, while striking out 79 batters with only 15 walks in 57 innings last year.

Round 15: Wyatt Young, INF, Pepperdine University

Pepperdine Infielder Wyatt Young was the Mets' choice in the 15th round. The Hawaiian native played in 45 games at shortstop last year and slashed .332/.442/.848.

Round 16: Trey McLoughlin, RHP, Fairfield University

The Mets selected right-handed pitcher Trey McLoughlin from Fairfield in round 16. Although McLoughlin posted a 5.40 ERA in 32 career starts, he averaged a 9.1 K/9 ratio in his collegiate playing days.

Round 17: Nick Zwack, LHP, Xavier University

The Mets picked another southpaw in Xavier's Nick Zwack on Tuesday. Zwack went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 2021, but struggled with his command with 3.7 BB/9.

Round 18: Kolby Kubichek, RHP, University of Texas

Right-hander Kolby Kubichek was the Mets' pick at No. 532 overall. Kubichek was a solid bullpen arm for Texas, posting a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 51 innings. He also helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series semifinals.

Round 19: Drake Osborn, C, University of Louisiana Lafayette

In the 19th round, the Mets went with University of Louisiana Lafayette catcher Drake Osborn. Prior to transferring to LU, Osborn was on the Buster Posey Award Watch List heading into 2019, after leading his conference in slugging percentage (.510) in '18 for Texas AM-CC.

Round 20: Justin Guerrera, INF, Fairfield University

With their final pick in the draft, the Mets selected an additional Fairfield product in infielder Justin Guerrera. Guerrera had a breakout year at the plate in 2021, slashing .340/.409/.685 with a 1.094 OPS. He also slugged 13 homers and 45 RBIs in 43 games, which is impressive pop for a shortstop/second baseman.