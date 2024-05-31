Mets Send Pair of Top prospects to minors in Major Shakeup
The New York Mets have made some notable roster changes, sending pitcher Christian Scott and third baseman Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse.
The decision to send Scott down comes as a surprise to many. In his five career starts, Scott has posted a respectable 3.90 ERA, showing flashes of brilliance.
Over 27.2 innings, he has struck out 25 batters, indicating his potential as a reliable arm in the rotation. Despite these promising numbers, the Mets have decided to have Scott continue his development in the minors.
In contrast, the move to demote Brett Baty comes as less of a shock. Baty, who started the season strong, has struggled at the plate recently. He is batting only .224 with four home runs and 16 RBIs, which has prompted the Mets to seek more consistency in their lineup.
To fill his spot, the Mets have called up veteran infielder Jose Iglesias from Triple-A. Iglesias, who had an impressive spring training, has continued his solid performance in Syracuse, batting .273 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs.
His ability to play middle infield provides the Mets with much-needed depth and flexibility on the roster.
Additionally, with Mark Vientos hitting .295 in the majors this season, it is only fair that he gets the chance to start the majority of games at third base for now.
Vientos has been one of the bright spots in the Mets' lineup, and his performance warrants more playing time.
These roster adjustments reflect the Mets' strategy to bolster their infield defense and improve offensive production. While Scott’s demotion may be surprising given his flashes of potential, the team likely sees it as a move to help him refine his skills further.
Meanwhile, the addition of Iglesias and the confidence in Vientos aim to stabilize the lineup as the Mets navigate through the season.