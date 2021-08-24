Mets Set To Activate Francisco Lindor From IL

The Mets are activating shortstop Francisco Lindor from the injured list. He will be in the lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

He's baaaack.

That's right, the Mets are activating Francisco Lindor (oblique strain) from the injured list on Tuesday and he will be in the starting lineup tonight against the San Francisco Giants, per manager Luis Rojas.

Lindor has been out since July 17 with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which has forced him to miss the last five weeks.

Now, he will finally be paired up with his good friend Javier Báez, forming a strong middle infield/double play combination with Báez at second base and Lindor at shortstop.

With this duo back in the lineup, J.D. Davis will stick at third, and Jeff McNeil will move to left field, which leaves the slumping Dom Smith, as the odd man out.

The Mets are set to kickoff a crucial home stand against the first-place Giants, but once they get past the next three games, they have 14 straight contests versus the lowly Nationals and Marlins.

The hope is, that the return of both Báez and Lindor will provide a spark in order to get the Mets back in the NL East race, where they currently sit 6.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

A corresponding roster move is still pending to clear space for Lindor.