Mets set to retire Jerry Koosman's number on June 13 against Nationals

Rick Laughland

It's long overdue, but the New York Mets announced this week that they'll officially be retiring the winningnest left-handed pitcher in team history in Jerry Koosman. 

The No. 36 will be retired at Citi Field on June 13 and become the third player to become retired by the organization joining Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza.  

“The excitement of playing for the Mets when we won the 1969 World Series was an experience I never thought I’d be able to repeat,” said Koosman, who won two games during the ’69 World Series vs. Baltimore, including the deciding Game 5. “But the news that the Mets Hall of Fame Committee has voted to retire my number is another life-changing thrill and honor. I can’t wait until June 13.”

Koosman amassed 140 wins during his Met career and ranks second in team history in starts (346), complete games (108) innings (2,544.2) and shutouts (26), third in strikeouts (1,799) and sixth in ERA (3.09).

“Jerry is one of the most iconic Mets of all-time and this forever honor is a tremendous representation of what he means to the organization,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said.

“I’m enormously proud of the time I played in the orange and blue uniform of the Mets,” Koosman said. “It was privilege to play alongside some of the most wonderful and talented teammates for more than 11 years and to hone my craft under Gil Hodges. This honor isn’t only for me and my family, it’s for the legions of fans I grew to love. To know that my number will be retired and sit alongside other legends is one of the greatest tributes I could ever be granted. I was always proud to be a Met.”

Koosman joined the Mets in 1964 when he was scouting by the team pitching for Army. The lefty's career with the Amazin's spanned from 1967-1978. 

In addition to Koosman, Piazza, and Seaver the Mets have retired #14 for Manager Gil Hodges, #37 for Manager Casey Stengel and #42 across baseball for Jackie Robinson.

Tickets for the Koosman ceremony or any other Mets home game can be purchased online at Mets.com/tickets or by calling 718-507-TIXX.

