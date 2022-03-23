Skip to main content
Mets Settle With 13 Arbitration-Eligible Players, Unable To Reach Agreement With Chris Bassitt

Mets Settle With 13 Arbitration-Eligible Players, Unable To Reach Agreement With Chris Bassitt

The Mets have settled with 13 arbitration-eligible players, but were unable to reach an agreement with starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

The Mets have settled with 13 arbitration-eligible players, but were unable to reach an agreement with starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

It was a busy day for the Mets' front office on Tuesday, as they settled on one-year contracts with 13 out of 14 arbitration-eligible players on their roster.

Here are the Mets that signed their deals:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets also agreed to contracts with Drew Smith and Tomas Nido, but the details have not yet been revealed.

The lone player that the Mets were unable to reach an agreement with was starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Mets acquired Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics on March 12 in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Bassitt filed at $9 million, while the Mets countered with $8.3 million. Bassitt and the Mets will head to an arbitration hearing later in the year.

Typically, arbitration is taken care of earlier in the offseason. But due to MLB's lockout, arbitration hearings will occur during the regular season.

Pete AlonsoChris BassittNew York Mets

Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Shuts Down Astros In First Outing Since July 2021

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' James McCann Scratched From Lineup; Starling Marte Makes Progress

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
Mets' Tylor Megill
News

How Tylor Megill Can Claim Long-Term Spot In Mets’ Rotation This Season

By Pat RagazzoMar 21, 2022

Rob Piersall

Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

Why These Mets' Players Believe DH Will Help Jacob deGrom, Pitching Staff Stay Healthy

By Pat RagazzoMar 20, 2022
Mets' Brandon Nimmo
News

Why Brandon Nimmo Sees Benefit Of Mets' Center Field Depth, Addition Of DH

By Pat RagazzoMar 20, 2022
Mets' Dom Smith
News

Mets' Dom Smith Played With Partially Torn Labrum Last Season

By Pat RagazzoMar 18, 2022
Mets bring back lefty reliever Chasen Shreve.
News

Mets Make Trio Of Minor League Signings To Boost Depth

By Pat RagazzoMar 17, 2022