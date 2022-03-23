Mets Settle With 13 Arbitration-Eligible Players, Unable To Reach Agreement With Chris Bassitt

It was a busy day for the Mets' front office on Tuesday, as they settled on one-year contracts with 13 out of 14 arbitration-eligible players on their roster.

Here are the Mets that signed their deals:

The Mets also agreed to contracts with Drew Smith and Tomas Nido, but the details have not yet been revealed.

The lone player that the Mets were unable to reach an agreement with was starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Mets acquired Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics on March 12 in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Bassitt filed at $9 million, while the Mets countered with $8.3 million. Bassitt and the Mets will head to an arbitration hearing later in the year.

Typically, arbitration is taken care of earlier in the offseason. But due to MLB's lockout, arbitration hearings will occur during the regular season.