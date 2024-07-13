Mets Should Be Getting Major Bullpen Reinforcement Back Soon
The New York Mets’ up-and-down bullpen is looking towards one of their most effective arms on the season, ramping his way back up to a return to Queens.
Right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who has been on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement since June 22, the very same injury that forced him to miss the beginning of the 2024 campaign, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today, Saturday, July 13.
This comes just two days after Reid-Foley played catch on Thursday, July 11, at Citi Field, which saw manager Carlos Mendoza reveal that the 28-year-old is “trending in the right direction.”
Throughout his 2024 campaign in 21.2 innings (23 appearances), Reid-Foley has surprised many while making his way up the Mets’ totem pole of relievers, pitching to a 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to go along with a total of 25 strikeouts.
At this point in the season, where the Mets’ bullpen currently stands in desperate need of reinforcements, Reid-Foley, upon his return, should play a vital role in the bullpen as long as he continues to be a productive answer.
The Mets are now 48-45 overall and tied for the second National League Wild Card spot with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, their bullpen has been a nightmare beyond righty Dedniel Nunez, and closer Edwin Diaz, who has been shaky at best this year.
Barring any setbacks and sudden flare-ups, it is expected that the Mets will have Reid-Foley come off the IL sometime shortly after the All-Star break.