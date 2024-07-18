Mets Should Call NL East Rival About These 2 'Trade Targets To Watch'
The New York Mets are seeking bullpen help and could use a corner outfield bat with right fielder Starling Marte's timeline looking murky.
The Washington Nationals have shown promise at times, but are 44-53. They also have some key veterans that are putting together strong campaigns that would boost a contender.
So maybe Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns can call-up the NL East rival Nationals to see what it would take to strike a deal for pieces such as outfielder Jesse Winker and closer Kyle Finnegan.
Back in 2022, sources told Sports Illustrated that ex-Mets GM Billy Eppler and Nationals president of baseball operations/GM Mike Rizzo discussed a deal involving first baseman/DH Josh Bell and right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. for prospects Jose Butto and Khalil Lee, but a trade never came to fruition as Washington was asking for more. It's certainly possible that Rizzo's price would remain high in a trade with a division rival. That being said, Winker and Finnegan are both ideal fits for the Mets.
MLB.com's insider Mark Feinsand released a list of 10 trade targets to watch in the second-half, and he made some reasonable points as to why Winker is a strong candidate to be shipped out.
"The recent promotion of the team’s top prospect James Wood has relegated Winker to part-time DH duties, and given his expiring contract and the fact that he’s making $1,500,000 this season, the 30-year-old could be a good buy for a contender seeking outfield help. Winker reached the All-Star break with 11 homers, 43 RBIs, 12 steals and an .806 OPS," Feinsand wrote.
Winker makes all the sense in the world for the Mets right now, as Marte's knee injury is not healing quick enough to expect him back anytime soon. Winker is playing on an expiring deal, posting impactful numbers and has basically been displaced by Wood.
Feinsand also included Finnegan, a first-time All-Star in 2024, on his list. The 32-year-old righty is easily having the best season of his career, and comes along with another year of control.
"A late addition to the NL All-Star team, Finnegan successfully converted 25 of 29 save opportunities before the break, posting a 2.45 ERA in 41 appearances. Washington traded Hunter Harvey to the Royals a few days ago, a signal that more deals could be on the way. Finnegan is making $5,100,000 this season and is arbitration eligible for one more year before becoming a free agent."
Winker, a lefty swinger, would provide balance and pop in the Mets' lineup. Finnegan adds stability and another late-inning option for rookie manager Carlos Mendoza. He also provides insurance in the closer's role if Edwin Diaz can't get back on track down the stretch. As long as the division rival price isn't too high, this is a deal that could strengthen the Mets in multiple areas.