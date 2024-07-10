Mets Should Consider Deal With White Sox For Electric Hurler On Trade Block
The New York Mets already have started adding to the bullpen but they shouldn't be done adding.
New York already has made a move for the bullpen by acquiring Phil Maton in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets' biggest hole still is in the bullpen and they have the means to get another deal or two done ahead of the trade deadline.
The Mets are in a good spot and are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot and one player who could help is Chicago White Sox fireballer Michael Kopech.
Kopech has one of the best fastballs in baseball and solid advanced metrics although his 5.31 ERA doesn't jump off the page.
The young righty has been mentioned in trade rumors all season and was called an "under-the-radar" option by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Kopech's fastball is averaging a career-high 98.6 mph this season, which is sure to intrigue teams that feel like they have staffs more equipped to get the best out of pitchers than the White Sox," Kelly said. "The 28-year-old has one remaining year of arbitration eligibility, which means if a team is able to unlock him, be it as a reliever or starter, it'll have him under control for 2025 as well."
The 28-year-old could add a boost to the bullpen in the seventh or eighth inning rather than the ninth thanks to Edwin Díaz.
Kopech actually has had more success as a starter than a reliever so far in his young career. New York could land him this season to help the bullpen and figure out a role for him for 2025.
