Mets Should Go After Intriguing Former Starter to Aid Bullpen at Trade Deadline
The New York Mets may have to get creative when trying to upgrade their bullpen at the trade deadline later this month.
While they will surely call around regarding top late-inning relievers such as Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, they aren't in a position to sell-off top prospects this year. This means they will likely need to look at the secondary relief market.
But that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Chicago White Sox starter turned reliever, Michael Kopech, has had a bit of a rough season, but is turning things around as of late. In his last seven appearances, the righty has posted a 2.70 ERA with seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings.
He has mostly struggled against right-handed batters this year, allowing a .268 opposing batting average and .810 OPS to said hitters. However, he has fared much better versus lefties, holding them to a .183 average and .649 OPS in 60 at-bats.
Despite posting a 4.50 ERA in his first 36 innings in 2024, Kopech could be useful in the Mets' pen with his 99 mph four-seamer and 89 mph slider mix. He also throws a 92 mph cutter and 85 mph curveball.
The 28-year-old is only making $3 million this season, and comes along with another year of control. It's unlikely that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns would have to break the bank in terms of giving up prospect capital to land Kopech.
Scott would be an impact move, as would Kopech's White Sox teammate Garrett Crochet. But these are two of the top arms on the market, who will likely draw an overpay from a more serious contender.
The Mets could potentially add Kopech, as well as another high-upside veteran reliever to help boost their struggling bullpen. They shouldn't have to mortgage the future when adding relief help in order to push for a Wild Card spot in a weak NL race.