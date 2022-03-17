Mets Make Trio Of Minor League Signings To Boost Depth

PORT ST. LUCIE - The Mets' front office is currently focused on bolstering the depth of their pitching staff and outfield.

This week, the Mets signed a trio of players with big-league experience to minor league deals in left-handed relievers Chasen Shreve and Mike Montgomery, along with outfielder Travis Jankowski.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com first reported that the Mets were bringing back Shreve. The southpaw spent the 2020 Covid-shortened season with the Mets, posting a 3.96 ERA. Last season with the Pirates, Shreve recorded a 1.2 bWAR and 3.20 ERA across 56.1 innings. Shreve has held left-handed batters to a .222 (91 for 410) batting average across 292 games in his career.

One day prior to signing Shreve, the Mets also brought back Montgomery, as Robert Murray of FanSided reported. The fellow left-hander was in camp with the Mets last year on a minor league deal, but was unable to crack the major league roster and was later released.

Montgomery later signed a minor league deal with the Yankees, but could not make it to the big-leagues in the Bronx either. Montgomery posted a 5.37 ERA in the Korean League last season.

Montgomery holds a career 3.84 ERA in the major leagues, but produced a 5.00 ERA in 2019 and 2020 combined. The 32-year-old has experience pitching out of the rotation and bullpen in his career. Montgomery will receive $1.1 million if he makes the Mets' big-league roster, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

At the moment, Shreve, Montgomery and Alex Claudio are competing for the lone lefty spot in the bullpen. However, the Mets are likely to bring in another arm in relief.

The Mets are still in need of a lefty reliever in their big-league bullpen. After the two most attractive free agent targets, Andrew Chafin and Jake Diekman, signed with other teams, New York's options have dwindled.

The Mets are also believed to be looking for a fourth outfielder/depth bat. In the meantime, they signed Jankowski to enhance their outfield depth in the organization.

Jankowski, 30, appeared in 76 games with the Phillies last season, slashing .252/.364/.351 with one home run and 10 RBI. The left-handed batter holds a career slash line of .239/.322/.318 in seven major-league seasons. If Jankowski makes the big-leagues, he will receive a salary of $1.25 million, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.