Mets Sign Former Braves' Postseason Hero to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets are beefing up their organization's outfield depth.
As a source told Mets on SI, New York has signed veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal. Rosario is expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Rosario was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on August 8 and chose to elect free agency on Sunday, August 11.
After being acquired at the 2021 MLB trade deadline by Atlanta, Rosario was a postseason hero for the Braves, helping them win a World Series title that year. During that October, the lefty swinger slashed .383/.456/.617 with a 1.073 OPS, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 23 hits. He also captured the NLCS MVP Award along the way.
Rosario had a solid season for the Braves in 2023, where he hit .255/.305/.450 with a .755 OPS, 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 142 games.
However, the 32-year-old was enduring a rough campaign with both the Washington Nationals, who released him on July 3, and then the Braves in a second-stint with the club. In 91 total games in 2024, Rosario holds a .175/.215/.316 slash line, a .531 OPS, 10 homers and 35 RBIs.
The Mets have right fielder Starling Marte nearing a return from a knee injury as he continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse this week. Marte could rejoin the Mets over the weekend once he plays back-to-back games, which is the plan on Thursday and Friday.
New York also acquired Jesse Winker from the Nationals ahead of the trade deadline, so their outfield is pretty crowded at the big-league level. That being said, they could use more outfield depth in the minors, which is why they ultimately brought in Rosario.