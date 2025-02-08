Mets’ Sign High-Upside Amateur Arm to Minor League Deal
With just six days until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training, the New York Mets made another savvy move to bolster their bullpen depth.
On Saturday morning, as first reported by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets signed high-upside RHP Andrew Carson to a minor league deal. Carson, 24, played for the University of Tampa last year, recording a 1.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and five saves across 34.0 innings pitched.
Carson threw a bullpen session at TreadHQ earlier this year with scouts in attendance. He uses a unique arm slot at a 4.5 release height that allows him to get a strong variance on his three bread-and-butter pitches. During his session, Carson hit a max velocity of 96.9 mph on his four-seam fastball with an average velocity of 95.5 mph; the righty also has a curveball with an average velocity in the low 80s and a slider that averaged 85.7 mph with plenty of movement.
The 24-year-old joins a Mets bullpen that has done well to add depth in front of closer Edwin Diaz. This offseason, New York signed former Braves high-leverage lefty A.J. Minter to a two-year deal and brought back durable right-handed Ryne Stanek. With a revamped rotation, the Mets will likely move Tylor Megill to the bullpen, while also using him as a spot starter for injuries or rest.
That leaves the front end of the bullpen, which still has plenty of question marks heading into 2025. With a strong spring training performance, Carson could find his way into a role with the team although given his age and experience, he’ll likely start the year in the minors for some extra seasoning.
Carson started his college career at Bowling Green State University in 2019 before splitting the next three seasons between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Last year was his only season at the University of Tampa, earning him a nod as a 2024 NCAA All-American.