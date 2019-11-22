Amazin' Clubhouse
New York Mets Begin 2019 Off Season by Signing ex-Yankees Reliever Chasen Shreve

Justin Rimpi
by
-edited

Mets sign ex-Yankee reliever to bolster bullpen depth

The first move by the Mets during the 2019 off season bolsters the team's bullpen depth heading into 2020.

The Mets signed former Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve to a minor-league deal with a spring training invite attached to it.

Shreve has been with the St. Louis Cardinals for the past year and half, as the reliever was traded to the Cardinals in July of 2018 for Luke Voit.

The best year's of Shreve's career have been with the cross-town rival Yankees, as the lefty experienced an up-and-down time with the Cardinals. He was designated for assignment twice in 2019, and had a 9.00 E.R.A. in a mere two innings pitched for the team a year ago. 

During Shreve's last full season in the majors, 2018, he had a 3.93 E.R.A. in 52.2 innings pitched. 

Shreve, 29, will have an opportunity to make the team in 2020, and if he is able to do so will provide some much needed depth to a sub-par Mets bullpen. In 2019 the Mets bullpen had a 4.95 ERA which was 25th in the league.

Whatever Shreve is able to contribute to the Mets next season would be welcome as the team needs to improve that part of their team. 

Shreve has a career 3.71 E.R.A., and has proven throughout his MLB career he can be counted on to deliver in the most pressure-packed moment's of a game.

